Dad’s League to hold ‘Family Olympics’ June 17

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Dad’s League, an outreach initiative of the Opelika-based non-profit Family Resource Center, will host its first annual “Family Olympics” June 17 at the Opelika Sportsplex.

Modeled closely after the actual Olympic Games, FRC fatherhood coordinator and Dad’s League Director Antoine Harvis said the free, family-friendly event is a great way to jell the bonds of fathers with their children.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer that most men are involved in sports and love sports … and that’s been a strong part of the formulation of the Dad’s League. We try to use events and activities like this to galvanize this community of men together,” Harvis said.

Beginning at 8 a.m., participating fathers will open the event with an Olympics-like opening ceremony, and then compete with their children in a number of competitions, including relay races, frisbee discus throws, shotput and more.

Harvis said there will be free food and music during the event, as well as Auburn University nursing students and East Alabama Mental Health representatives offering free health screenings and evaluations.

“We want to get as many families as we can from the community to come out, and just have a good time. The event is free and doesn’t cost anybody anything, and it’s also the day before Father’s Day … so we hope to maybe make this event a family tradition,” Harvis said.

The event will last from 8 a.m. – noon, and participants can register online at www.dleagueconnects.org/events/family-olympics, or in person at the Sportsplex the day of the event. For more information about the event or sponsorship details, call (334) 749-8400. The Sportsplex is located at 1001 Andrews Road.