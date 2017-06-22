Board of Registrars’ office relocated during courthouse expansion

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Beginning June 15, the office of the Lee County Board of Registrars will be in the Lee County Meeting Center, located directly behind the Lee County Courthouse at 205 S. 10th Street.

Other courthouse office relocations will be announced at a later date, as the relocations are in a series of phases. Although several offices will relocate to other county buildings during the project, the Revenue Commission and Probate Offices will remain open and available to the public.

These office relocations are necessary because the Courthouse Expansion and Renovation Project is currently underway.

While the County is doing its best to make the construction inconvenience as minimal as possible, parking will be limited and certain services will be reduced for the duration of the project.

Citizens are encouraged to utilize the Auburn Satellite Office at 1266 Mall Parkway; the Smiths Station Satellite Office at 2336 Lee Road 430, Suite 140; and online renewal services at www.leecountyrevenuecommissioner.com during the project.

Services provided at the Satellite Offices include Motor Vehicle Tags, Title and Registration; Property Assessment; Property Tax Collection; Manufactured Home Registration; Recording; Business, Marriage and Hunting and Fishing Licenses and Boat Registration. For more information contact Wendy Swann at 334-737-3674 or wswann@leeco.us.