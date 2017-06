City of Opelika

ZONING BOARD OF

ADJUSTMENT

June 13, 2017

9:00 A.M.

PUBLIC WORKS

FACILITY

700 FOX TRAIL

A. VARIANCE

1. Village Partners LLC, Jay Toland, Lakeshore Drive, R-4 zoning district, Requesting a 20 foot rear yard setback variance from the 20 foot minimum rear yard setback requirement

NOTE:

