Opelika Theatre Company to put on ‘Steel Magnolias’

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Opelika Theatre Company will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the cult classic “Steel Magnolias” with eight shows in June.

Written by Robert Harling, Steel Magnolias is set in a small Louisiana parish, revolving around Truvy’s Beauty Parlor, and a close circle of women whose lives unfold there. Though death, pain and heartache befall the group, they are drawn closer together through life’s hard times, exhibiting the softness of a flower and a resolution as strong as steel.

OTC Director Marty Moore said she believes the play will take its audience through a rollercoaster of emotions, and remind people of the power that love has to make a difference.

“(The play is) saturated with humor, yet touched with tragedy. This play will have you laughing through your tears and crying through your laughter,” Moore said. “I want people to come away from the show knowing that the realization of mortality affects everyone in many ways, but drawing on the underlying strength and love of family and friends gives these women the fortitude to make them Steel Magnolias.”

Dates for the shows are June 8-10 and 15-17, with performances held at the Southside Center for the Arts, located at 1103 Glenn St. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $12 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased online at www.squareup.com/opelikatheatreco, at the Opelika Observer office, or at the door the day of the show. For more information, call (334) 663-4480, or visit www.opelikatheatrecompany.com.