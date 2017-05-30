Opelika Chiefs prepare for playoffs

By Fred Woods

Editor

The Opelika Chiefs finished the regular season with a 9-1 record, tied with the Prattville Patriots, also 9-1, for first place in the American Conference of the Amateur to Professional Developmental Football League (APDFL). As both teams enter the playoffs, the Chiefs will play at Beulah High School stadium this Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Patriots earned a first-round bye by beating the Chiefs 29-28 in their regular season match-up. The Patriots also won the right to play ar home throughout the play-offs. The Chiefs will play their first two games at home, but, assuming they and Prattville, win both, the Chiefs will have to travel to Prattville for the conference championship game on June 17.

The Chiefs will face the Alabama Blackhawks from Birmingham in Saturday’s first-round game. The Blackhawks had a 5-5 regular season record and hosted the Chiefs in the season’s opener in Birmingham. The Chiefs prevailed in that game by the score of 36-14.

Opelika should be well-rested and nearly full strenghth, so come out to Beulah Stadium Saturday night to cheer the Chiefs to victory and see some good football in the bargain.