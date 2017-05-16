IN THE CIRCUIT COURT

FOR LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF

THE ESTATE OF:

MARTHA A. RAY,

Deceased. Case No. 2017-A-053

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr on the 8th Day of May, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr Benjamin H. Parr

Attorney at Law

Legal run 5/17/17, 5/24/17 & 5/31/17