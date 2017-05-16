IN THE CIRCUIT COURT
FOR LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF
THE ESTATE OF:
MARTHA A. RAY,
Deceased. Case No. 2017-A-053
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr on the 8th Day of May, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Benjamin H. Parr Benjamin H. Parr
Attorney at Law
Legal run 5/17/17, 5/24/17 & 5/31/17
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT