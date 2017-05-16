IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No. 2017-A-212
IN RE: The Estate of Carl James Burdell, Jr., Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Julia Elizabeth Burdell Gardner, as Executrix of the Estate of Carl James Burdell, Jr., deceased, on the 8th day of May, 2017 by the Honorable Bill English.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
JULIA ELIZABETH BURDELL GARDNER
Executrix of the Estate of Carl James Burdell, Jr., deceased
Legal run 5/17/17, 5/24/17 & 5/31/17
