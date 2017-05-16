IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 2017-A-212

IN RE: The Estate of Carl James Burdell, Jr., Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Julia Elizabeth Burdell Gardner, as Executrix of the Estate of Carl James Burdell, Jr., deceased, on the 8th day of May, 2017 by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JULIA ELIZABETH BURDELL GARDNER

Executrix of the Estate of Carl James Burdell, Jr., deceased

Legal run 5/17/17, 5/24/17 & 5/31/17