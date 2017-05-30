NOTICE OF COURT
PROCEEDING
CASE NO. 2017-B-001
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution
In the Estate of SHERYL HANCOCK MCRAE, deceased
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by COURTNEY ERIN CHILDS on May 25, 2017, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.
BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE
Legal run 5/31/17
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
NOTICE OF COURT