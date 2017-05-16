NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2017-A-227

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of TERRY WILLIAM ARCHER, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Terry William Archer Jr., on May 12, 2017, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH

PROBATE JUDGE

Legal run 5/17/17