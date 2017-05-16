NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

COURT OF PROBATE

ESTATE OF BERNARD CHANCE

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of May, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness my hand, and dated this the 11th day of May, 2017.

CARLA KAY KING

Run 05/17/17, 05/24/17 & 05/31/17