IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE ESTATE OF JESSIE L. PINK

GUARDIAN/CONSERVATOR’S SETTLEMENT NOTICE

This day came Edward B. Raymon, as Guardian / Conservator of the estate of Jessie L. Pink, an incapacitated individual, and file his account, vouchers, evidence and statements for partial settlement of said Conservatorship estate.

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the 8th day of June, at 11:00 a.m., is appointed as the day on which to make such settlement, in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, at which time all persons interested can appear and contest the said Settlement if they think proper.

WITNESS my hand this 10th day of May, 2017.

BILL ENGLISH

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Run 05/17/17, 05/24/17 & 05/31/17