Grill masters to battle for ‘Burger Wars’ title June 3

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

Professional chefs and amateur tailgaters will put their grilling talents to the test for the third-annual Burger Wars June 3 in downtown Opelika.

Sponsored by the Opelika/Happy Hour Rotary Clubs, Wickles Pickles, Allstate Prewett Insurance Group, S&S Termite, Smith-Kastner Wealth Management, Capell & Howard, Alsobrook & Agricola, Frederick-Dean Funeral Home, and Burt Employment, this year’s Burger Wars will feature a couple of major changes, according to event organizer John Sweatman.

“The big news for this year is that we’re moving … for the last two years we’d been at the Courthouse Square, and this year we’re moving it to North Railroad Avenue and blocking off the street, so we have a lot more room to grow and expand, which we’re doing this year,” Sweatman said. “We also added a new category this year to our grillers, corporate grillers, which applies to any business that’s not in the food industry.”

Beginning at 11 a.m., patrons will be able to purchase, sample and vote for their favorite burger from Opelika establishments including Zazu’s Gastropub.

There will also be live music and a burger-eating contest between members of the Opelika and Auburn fire departments.

Sweatman said proceeds from the event are donated to the Food Bank of East Alabama’s backpack program, to meet the hunger needs of children in the area when school is not in session.

As the event’s organizer, Sweatman said the event is not only a great way to give back, but a fun time for all those who attend.

“We see this as an opportunity to celebrate community, and everything that downtown Opelika has to offer our community … and at the same time, help a great charity like the Food Bank of East Alabama,” Sweatman said.

The event will last from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. along North Railroad Avenue, with tickets available on location. For more information or to sign up for the event, visit www.burgerwarsopelika.com.