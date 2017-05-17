East Alabama Predators lose season opener 26-2

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The 2017 season started off on a sour note for the East Alabama Predators, losing 26-2 to the Tampa Bay Warriors in Tampa, Fla. Saturday night.

Defensive tackle Cody Palmer opened the game’s scoring with a safety in the second quarter that gave the Predators an early 2-0 lead.

The Warriors took control from there, outscoring the Predators 26-0 in the second half.

Overall, the Predator’s defensive front seven performed well, as Palmer notched four sacks and six tackles for a loss. Linebackers Yae Williams and Montrelle Johnson combined for 11 tackles and a sack, with two of the tackles going for a loss.

Quarterback Matt Saldana and running back Kenderek Walls were the team’s offensive leaders, as Saldana threw for 75 yards and Walls contributed 60 yards rushing and 30 yards receiving.

The Predator’s next matchup is against Xtreme South Division rival, the Georgia Crush, Saturday night at Notasulga High School football stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

For more information on the Predators and a full schedule, visit the Gridiron Developmental Football League website www.gdfl.org. The stadium is located at 500 E. Main St. in Notasulga, Ala.