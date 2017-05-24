Citizens recognized at city council meeting

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

Citizens filled the Opelika City Council chambers last week to support those who were recognized during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Mayor Fuller, on behalf of his administration and the city council, recognized a number of Opelika citizens and students for their respective successes.

Lt. Johnathan Clifton of the Opelika Police Department was recognized as the Officer of the Quarter. Opelika Middle School principal Keith York was recognized for recently being named the Middle School Principal of the Year for the state of Alabama.

Fuller also recognized OMS seventh grader Sydney Lowe who is a Duke TIP scholar. According to information on its website, the Duke TIP program supports academically talented students.

The recipients of the Killgore scholarship were also featured during the meeting. The following students received the annual scholarship: Tanner Bennett, Peyton Brown, RaKavius Chambers, Megan Cook, Hope Harris, Samantha Herring, Sarah Noon, Rachel Sharma, Natalie Simpkins, Henry Smith T, John David Worth, Frank Wright and Katie Young.

Two Opelika High School students, Henry Smith T and Samantha Herring and two students from Lee-Scott Academy, John Houston Fuller and Turner Matthew Adkins, were this year’s recipients of scholarships provided by the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority and Opelika Power Services.

Rounding out the full meeting, Opelika High School’s boys and girls track teams were recognized for their success at the recent state track meet. The boys brought home the state championship and the girls team came in second at their meet.

In other business, the council also:

– approved various temporary street closures for upcoming events including the city’s Memorial Day service May 29, the Prayer Force United Walk June 17, the Willow Run block party May 18, Opelika Main Street’s Touch a Truck event June 3 and the Opelika Parks and Recreation Kids Triathlon August 5.

– awarded a bid to McWane Poles for iron utility poles for Opelika Power Services.

– approved a special appropriation to Dad’s League for the Family Olympics event scheduled for next month.