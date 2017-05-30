Board of Education recognizes retirees

By Donna

Williamson

Opelika Observer

The Opelika City Schools’ Board of Education honored its retirees at a ceremony held on Tuesday afternoon at Jeter Primary School. Dr. Mark Neighbors, superintendent, thanked the retirees for their service to children and to the community.

At the school board meeting which followed, Neighbors recognized board chairman O.D. Alsobrook, III, who is retiring after 19 years of service. Neighbors said that he appreciated Alsobrook’s wisdom, guidance and leadership during this time.

Chuck Beams, who will fill the vacancy left by Alsobrook, will officially assume duties at the July board meeting.

The board also gave special recognition to Opelika Observer photographer Robert Noles. “We thank Robert for all that he does for Opelika and for Opelika City Schools,” Neighbors said.

Neighbors read a resolution honoring the OHS boys’ track team for being named the 2017 AHSAA 6A Boys’ Track and Field State Champions. He also recognized the OHS girls’ track team as the 2017 AHSAA 6A Track and Field State Runner-up. Neighbors thanked track coaches Jimmy Johnson (head coach), Vic Alvis, Jonathan Chandler, Alex Dowdell, Matthew Black, and Kristin Blatt.

Certificates or plaques were given to the 2017 All-State Band members, State Trumbauer Theatre Competition and SETC Award winners, DAR State, Southeast and National winners, Superintendent’s Art Show winners, and the 2017 Congressional District Art Competition winners.

Opelika High School senior Alex Howard, who received first place in the 2017 Congressional District Art Competition, will have her art on display in the Cannon Tunnel in Washington, D.C. for the next school year.

Neighbors announced that the Summer Feeding Program will be held at Carver Primary School, Jeter Primary School, and Opelika High School from July 5-21.

In other business, the board:

– approved a delayed student start time of two hours on five days for Opelika High School’s 2017-2018 school year.

– approved an out-of-state field trip for Opelika High School Health Occupation Students of America.

– renewed the contract of Laura Hartley, principal of Northside Elementary School.