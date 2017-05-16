Advertisement for Bids

Opelika Bid No. 17027

Sealed bids for Opelika Power Substation-Excavating Project will be received by the City of Opelika, AL until 2:00 P.M., (Local Time), Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at City Hall located at 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, AL 36801 and at said time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The work required consists of all excavating, filling, rough grading, finish grading and related items necessary to complete the work indicated on the drawings and as specified herein.

All bidders on construction projects in excess of $10,000.00 shall file with his bid either a certified check payable to the City of Opelika for an amount not less than five (5) percent of the estimated cost or of the contractor’s bid but in no event more than $10,000.00; or a bid bond payable to the City of Opelika in an amount of not less than five (5) percent of the estimated cost or of the contractor’s bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the City official; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained from Brent Poteet at Opelika Power Service which is located at 600 Fox Run Parkway. There is no charge for obtaining one copy of the contract documents. Copies of the bid specifications can also be obtained on the City’s website at http://www.opelika-al.gov. Questions regarding these bid documents may be directed to Brent Poteet, Assistant Opelika Power Services Director, City of Opelika, P. O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803. Phone: (334)705-5591

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 90 days after the opening thereof.

All bids must be submitted in an envelope bearing on the outside the name of the Bidder, Bidder’s license number, and name of the project. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to Ms. Lillie Finley, Purchasing Dept., City of Opelika, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, AL 36801 or P. O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803: ”Opelika Power Substation-Excavating Project”

Legal run 5/17/17 & 5/24/17