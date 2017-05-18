“A Night in O Town with Sean of the South” to be held June 2

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

Along with the Heritage House, O Town Ice Cream will be hosting beloved columnist, blogger and novelist Sean Dietrich, also known as “Sean of the South,” for a show June 2, beginning at 8 p.m.

Known for his writings and musings on ordinary people and places in the American South, Dietrich’s works have been featured in well-known publications including the Tallahassee Democrat, Bitter Southerner, Thom Magazine and Yellowhammer News. He also has a large social media following, with more than 15,000 Facebook followers.

In addition to his columns and blog, he has written five books, mostly humorous anecdotes and short fiction stories inspired by his Southern heritage.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased at O Town, but the supply is limited. The store is located at 815 S. Railroad Ave. in downtown Opelika. For more information, call (334) 737-5700.