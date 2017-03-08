Planning Commission grants conditional use requests

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Opelika Planning Commission granted a conditional use request during its meeting last Tuesday for a new Subway restaurant location at 2101 Frederick Road.

Originally housed in the back of the Bread and Buggy gas station, an expiring lease is forcing the business to relocate to the building that formerly housed the Bad Boyz Bail Bond Company.

In other business, the commission also:

– approved a preliminary and final plat for one lot at the 2200 block of First Avenue

– approved a preliminary and final plat for two lots in the Fletcher Baldwin subdivision, located at 1003 Stanley St.

– approved a preliminary and final plat for a lot and a re-plat of four lots in the Century Park subdivision at the 1700 block of Thomason Drive

– approved a preliminary and final plat for 32 lots in the Hamilton Gables subdivision at the 3000 block of Hamilton Road

– approved a preliminary and final plat for two lots in the Allen Jessie Mae Magbee subdivision on Lee Road 178

– approved a preliminary and final plat for two lots in the Crooked Creek Industrial Park subdivision at 600 Fox Run Ave.

– granted a conditional use request for the construction of a Firestone Auto Care Store at the 2100 block of Interstate Drive

– rescinded the previously approved lounge status for Sing Sing Karaoke at 3794 Pepperell Parkway, and granted a conditional use request for it to be reclassified as a restaurant

– granted a conditional use request for the construction of an indoor shooting range at the 2400 block of First Avenue

– granted a conditional use request to Southside Opelika LLC for the construction of nine family homes and four town houses at 803/805 Avenue D, 501/503/511/513 S. 8th Street and 802 Ave. E.

– amended the future land-use map for 95 Orr Ave., and approved the re-zoning of the property from manufacturing to general commercial land use

– made a positive recommendation to the city council for the vacation of right-of-way at Scott Circle off of Rocky Brook Road

– proposed discussion at future meetings of excluding balloons as “wind-activated signage” from the city’s zoning ordinances, section 9.4.