OHS track and field teams recognized at city council meeting

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

Fresh off strong performances at the state championships in Birmingham last month, the OHS boys and girls indoor track teams filled the Opelika City Council chambers last week and were recognized for their accomplishments. The boys won overall with 89 points as seniors Ben Garner and Will Boler carried the team to its second-straight title. The girls came in second to Homewood with Ghania Warren winning long jump and Lazoria Yancey placing second in shot-put.

Fuller also recognized Col. John Richardson at the meeting. Richardson recently retired from the Alabama Department of Safety after 32 years. He began his career at the Opelika Police Department in 1985. Check the Observer in the coming weeks for a feature story on Richardson and his career.

Finally, Fuller recognized the Opelika City School Teachers of the Year. Each school chose a teacher for the honor and a committee and the school board chose an overall winner for Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. Those chosen for the awards are as follows:

Opelika Middle School-Patricia Skelton; Northside Intermediate-Laura Dunlap; West Forest Intermediate-Lindy Tapley; Carver Primary-Teresa Manley; Jeter Primary-Melissa Lancaster; and Southview Primary-Lekishia Richardson.

Valerie Lawler of Morris Avenue Intermediate was the OCS Elementary Teacher of the Year and Kathryn Madzar of Opelika High School was chosen as the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

In other business, the council also:

-approved a request for the Autism Run/Walk to be held April 8.

-approved requests for Opelika Main Street’s 2017 calendar of events.

-approved a request for a special events retail license for the East Alabama Arts Association.

-awarded a special appropriation to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County in the amount of $5,000.