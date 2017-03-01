NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on 03/15/2017 at 4:00 pm at the Extra Space Storage facility located at:
1412 Opelika Rd.
Auburn, Al 36830
The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes, and appliances.
Terinna Melton
Unit #176
1946 Rosie St.
Auburn,AL,36832
Couch, Chairs, Tv’s, Dresser, Table, Boxes
Tiffany Simmons
Unit # I114
958 Pleasant Ave
Auburn,AL,36832
Fridge, Stove, Bins, Boxes
Ernest Mullins
Unit#C51
338 East Glenn Ave Apt. 15
Auburn, AL 36830
Bags, boxes
Brendan Farris
Unit#236
1000 N Donahue Dr Apt. 224
Auburn, AL 36832
Bed frame , Bed, end tables,boxes
Trevor Todd
Unit#C42
644 West Magnolia ave apt d20
Auburn, AL 36832
Bed, box spring
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Extra Space Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment.
Legal run 3/1/17 & 3/8/17
