NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on 03/15/2017 at 4:00 pm at the Extra Space Storage facility located at:

1412 Opelika Rd.

Auburn, Al 36830

The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes, and appliances.

Terinna Melton

Unit #176

1946 Rosie St.

Auburn,AL,36832

Couch, Chairs, Tv’s, Dresser, Table, Boxes

Tiffany Simmons

Unit # I114

958 Pleasant Ave

Auburn,AL,36832

Fridge, Stove, Bins, Boxes

Ernest Mullins

Unit#C51

338 East Glenn Ave Apt. 15

Auburn, AL 36830

Bags, boxes

Brendan Farris

Unit#236

1000 N Donahue Dr Apt. 224

Auburn, AL 36832

Bed frame , Bed, end tables,boxes

Trevor Todd

Unit#C42

644 West Magnolia ave apt d20

Auburn, AL 36832

Bed, box spring

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Extra Space Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment.

Legal run 3/1/17 & 3/8/17