City council approves AGS Holdings, Inc. tax abatement

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

The Opelika City Council unanimously voted to approve a tax abatement agreement with AGS Distribution, Inc. and AGS Holdings, LLC at its regular meeting last Tuesday.

According to the resolution, the automotive warehousing and distribution facility will be located at 685 Fox Trail and will result in a capital investment of more than $6.5 million and the creation of approximately 55 full-time jobs. The project is estimated to be complete by March 15, 2018.

In other business the council also:

-Recognized John Huling and Reid Pope for awards they received at the statewide Parks and Recreation conference.

-approved an ordinance that will regulate food vendor trucks and pushcart businesses within the city.

-approved a $5,000 special appropriation for the American Cancer Society for its annual Relay for Life event.

-reappointed Virginia Graham to the Mental Health Center board.