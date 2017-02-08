Wright’s Market to offer specialty items

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

For the past six months, the Wright2U online and home delivery service by Wright’s Market has seen tremendous growth, and owner Jimmy Wright plans to continue that positive momentum by offering his patrons a wider selection of products both online and in-store.

Shortly after the program launched, Wright said he began receiving requests for products that his store did not carry, and this prompted him to enter into a partnership with United Natural Foods, which specializes in providing natural, organic, specialty and health-related products. Items like organic yogurt and Garden Fresh gourmet hummus can now be found on Wright’s shelves.

“It’s out of the mainstream of the conventional products that we have typically sold in the store,” Wright said. “Not only will we be able to have all these high-demand items in the store, but I’ll have access to about 80,000 items that I can get. We’ll have the high-demand stuff here in the store, but we’ll have the access to get other things in that natural, organic, healthy world in a couple of days.”

He said the store is currently in the midst of creating a special section that will house these highly requested products, and should be completed by the end of the month.

Wright said the success of the online service surpassed his own expectations, and thinks it bolsters his businesses’ presence in the Opelika-Auburn community.

“One thing about e-commerce is that it eliminates any kind of geographic boundaries, and in retail it’s all about location, location, location. In this aspect, when a customer is ordering online, it really takes away that distance,” Wright said. “So, if you live in Auburn, and you can’t get to my store because you’re not in Opelika, well now I can get to you. So, it’s really opened up a door, it’s really surprised us, and we certainly see the ability to grow and expand the program.”

For more information, visit www.wrightsmarkets.com, or call (334) 749-1333.