OTC to hold murder mystery show Feb. 12

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Opelika Theatre Company’s first production of 2017, an adaptation of the Phyllis Appleby dinner murder mystery “Cupcake Casualty,” will be Feb. 12 at Niffer’s at the Tracks.

Based on the hit Food Network show ‘Cupcake Wars,’ the play revolves around protagonist Maggie Pye and her experience on a television show called ‘Cupcake Combat.’ A baker by trade, Maggie uses her baking talents and magical secret ingredients to wow the judges and crush her competition. However, one contestant, the renowned French chef Francois Dubois, stands in her way, and she will fight him to the death to be named champion.

“It’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot of laughter, it’s a lot of just let-go, be yourself and pretend like you’re almost a kid again. It’s also a way to get involved and just interact and meet people in the community while just having flat-out fun,” Marty Moore said, founder and artistic director of OTC. “It’s also a night to enjoy and just let your hair down.”

Cupcake Casualty will be the only dinner murder mystery that OTC performs this year, as the group is planning to take on even larger productions, like Steel Magnolias and Emma.

Moore said monies raised from the Cupcake Casualty play will go toward the funding of a physical location for the theatre group. She said that investing in the arts is a key contribution for any city.

“This theater that we have a vision for, it’s similar what the Wetumpka Depot Players and New Horizon Theatre Group out of West Point. We believe that there are ‘Angels of Opelika’ who want to see the arts prosper and thrive, and can help us realize this vision,” Moore said. “Opelika has the capacity to do that … with the way they’re revamping downtown, a community theater in the midst of the downtown area would be a plus.”

To make reservations, call Moore at (334) 663-4480. Tickets cost $50, and include a three-course meal, show ticket and a basket of Valentines Day goodies. For more information, visit the OTC Facebook page.