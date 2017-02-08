ORDINANCE NO. 102-17

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 28-502 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANES OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA PERTAINING TO RATES AND CHARGES FOR RESIDENTIAL FIBER OPTIC SERVICES; AMENDING ARTICLE X OF CHAPTER 28 OF THE CITY CODE BY ADDING SECTION 28-507 ENTITLED “CHANGES TO DATA SPEEDS” AND SECTION 28-508 ENTITLED “CHANGES TO VOICE SERVICES”; PROVIDING THAT THE CHANGES TO RATE SCHEDLES MADE HEREIN SHALL BE APPLIED TO MONTHLY CUSTOMER BILLS BEGINNING WITH THE MARCH 1, 2017 BILLING CYCLES; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment to Section 28-502. That Section 28-502 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika, Alabama, entitled “Schedule of Rates and Charges”, is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 28-502. – Schedule of rates and charges.

There is hereby adopted by the City the following schedule of rates and charges for residential video (television), data (Internet) and voice (telephone) services for OPS ONE:

Video Services

Features and/or Description

Monthly Price

Life ONE Video1

Channels 2 – 13 only, No STB needed, only available in bundle

$ 29.99

Essential ONE Video1

No STB needed

$ 64.99

OPS Essential Video1, 2

No STB needed

$ 64.99

Choice ONE Video1, 10

Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB included

$ 76.99

OPS Choice Video1, 2, 10

Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB included

$ 76.99

Ultra ONE Video

1, 10

Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB9 and EPIX included

$ 88.99

OPS Ultra Video1, 2, 10

Applications Dashboard and Guide/1 HD STB included

$ 88.99

Sports Tier

Additional sports channels not available in video packages

$ 6.00

Latino Tier

Additional Latino channels not available in video packages

$ 6.00

HBO

Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels

$ 19.50

Showtime/TMC

Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels

$ 16.00

Cinemax

Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels

$ 16.00

Starz/Encore

Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels

$ 13.00

EPIX

Premium Video Service, Includes HD and SD channels

$ 9.00

Video Equipment

HD STB

Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle

$ 6.00

HD/DVR STB

Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle

$ 7.50

DVR Service

Monthly charge unless included in service or bundle

$ 10.00

RF Remote

Monthly charge and available on request

$ 1.00

Data Services

Description

Monthly Price

ONE Ten3

Up to 10/10 Mbs

$ 39.99

ONE Hundred3

Up to 100/100 Mbs

$ 64.99

ONE Gig3

Up to 1000/1000 Mbs

$ 94.99

OPS Lite Essential2, 3

Up to 10/5 Mbs

$ 34.99

OPS Lite Choice2, 3

Up to 30/15 Mbs

$ 44.99

OPS Lite Ultra2, 3

UP to 50/25 Mbs

$ 64.99

OPS Lite Speed2, 3

Up to 100/50 Mbs

$ 99.99

OPS Lite Speed Plus2, 3

Up to 300/300 Mbs

$ 249.99

OPS Lite Speed Gig2, 3

Up to 1000/1000 Mbs

$ 499.99

Upgrade to Internet Symmetrical Speed2

Only available to current customers with this service

$ 15.00

Voice Services

Features/Description

Monthly Price

Life One Voice

Includes Caller ID, Long Distance is $0.06 per minute

$ 14.99

Essential ONE Voice

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Long Distance is $0.06 per minute

$ 19.99

OPS Voice Essential1

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Long Distance is $0.06 per minute

$ 19.99

Choice ONE Voice

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Long Distance – 120 minutes free4 then $0.06 per minute

$ 29.99

OPS Voice Choice1

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Long Distance – 120 minutes free4 then $0.06 per minute

$ 29.99

Ultra ONE Voice

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Unlimited Long Distance (up to 5000 minutes)4

$ 39.99

OPS Voice Ultra1

Includes Caller ID with Call waiting, 3-way calling, Call Return, Call Forwarding, Voice Mail with notification, Unlimited Long Distance (up to 5000 minutes)4

$ 39.99

Additional Voice Services or Fees

Subscriber Line Charge per line, (Applies to ALL Lines)

$ 6.45

Non-Published Listing (not published in directory or available from Directory Assistance)

$ 5.50

Non-Listed Listing (not published in directory)

$ 5.50

Additional Listing

$ 5.50

Directory Assistance

Local and National, per call5

$ 1.00

Live Operator Assisted, per call5

$ 2.50

Operator Assisted Service Surcharge, per call5

$ 1.00

International Directory Assistance, per call5

$ 5.00

Operator Services

Automated Operator Assisted Service Surcharge per call5

$ 1.25

Live Operator Assistance Service per call5

$ 2.50

Person to Person Operator Assisted per call5

$ 5.00

Home Phone Calling Feature Add-Ons

Privacy Defender (Available for all ONE Voice levels)

$ 5.00

Selective Call Rejection (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)

$ 2.00

Simultaneous Ring Personal (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)

$ 2.00

Anonymous Call Rejection (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)

$ 2.00

Distinctive Ring -up to 3 (Available with Choice ONE Voice or Ultra ONE Voice)

$2.00 each

Bundles

Services Included

Monthly Price

Life ONE Triple

Life ONE Video, ONE Ten, Life ONE Voice

$ 79.97

Essential ONE Triple

Essential ONE Video, ONE Ten, Essential ONE Voice

$ 114.97

OPS Essential Bundle2

Essential ONE Video, OPS Lite Essential, Essential ONE Voice

$ 114.99

Choice ONE Triple

Choice ONE Video, OPS Hundred, Ultra ONE Voice, 1 HD Box

$ 154.97

OPS Choice Bundle2

Choice ONE Video, OPS Lite Choice (30/30 Mbs), Ultra ONE Voice, Symmetrical Upgrade, 1 HD Box

$ 149.99

Ultra ONE Triple

Ultra ONE Video, ONE Hundred, Ultra ONE Voice, 1 HD Box, EPIX

$ 164.97

OPS Ultra Bundle2

Ultra ONE Video, OPS Lite Choice (60/60 Mbs), Ultra ONE Voice, Symmetrical Upgrade, 1 HD Box

$ 164.99

The ONE Triple

Ultra ONE Video, ONE Gig, Ultra ONE Voice, 1 HD/DVR Box, DVR service, EPIX

$ 184.97

Com ONE Double

ONE Hundred, Essential ONE Voice

$ 77.98

Essential ONE Double

Essential ONE Video, ONE Ten

$ 99.98

Choice ONE Double

Choice ONE Video, ONE Hundred, 1 HD Box

$ 134.98

Ultra ONE Double

Ultra ONE Video, ONE Hundred, 1 HD Box, EPIX

$ 144.98

The ONE Double

Ultra ONE Video, ONE Gig, 1 HD/DVR Box, EPIX

$ 164.98

Installation Services

Services During Initial Installation

Services During an Extra Trip

New Customer Standard Installation6

FREE

Installation of New Outlets

$ 75.00

Installation of New Outlets

$ 60.00

Activation of Existing Outlets

$ 55.00

Activation of Existing Outlets

$ 45.00

Set Top Box Installation (waived if upgrading to digital service)

$ 65.00

Miscellaneous Service Request (Hourly)

$ 75.00

Wall Fish

$ 110.00

Wall Fish

$ 100.00

Miscellaneous Service Request (Hourly)

$ 86.00

Miscellaneous Service Request (Hourly — Night)

$ 86.00

Miscellaneous Service Request (Hourly — Weekend/Holiday)

$ 120.00

Miscellaneous Services

OPS Smart Home7

$ 10.00

Inside Wire Maintenance (All Services)

$ 5.00

Late Fee (Whichever is Greater)

5% or $5 min.

Reactivation Fee

$ 30.00

Underground Fiber service drops beyond 200′ from ROW additional charges may apply

$0.75 per foot

Aerial Fiber service drops beyond 500′ from ROW additional charges may apply

$0.40 per foot

Single Service Fee (subscribe to only one type service)8

$ 15.00

Additional Fees

Unreturned HD Box

$ 200.00

Unreturned DVR

$ 250.00

Unreturned Router – Netgear N300-WNR2000 or equivalent

$ 65.00

Unreturned Router – Netgear R6300-100NAS or equivalent

$ 225.00

Replacement of damaged, lost or unreturned remote control (IR)

$ 10.00

Replacement of damaged, lost or unreturned remote control (RF)

$ 20.00

Unreturned Video Access Point (VAP)

$ 100.00

Notes:

The above rates apply to services provided at a residence (per zoning maps) and used in a residential manner.

All rates are subject to change.

Applicable fees and taxes apply and are additional to these rates.

Based upon credit rating, deposits may be required.

Any changes to current service will require switching to new services

1 Video service is subject to a retransmission fee that is calculated each year by totaling the fee charged by each local channel to broadcast their network.

2 Service or package is no longer available for new subscribers as February 8, 2017. New rates for existing services are effective April 1, 2017.

3 All Internet packages include 5 email accounts and 1 GB storage space per email address. Static IP addresses are not offered on residential tiers.

4 Applies to long distance anywhere in the continental United States. May not be used for data, modem, or businesses (including home businesses).

5 Feature should be billed via credit card with the new agreement with National Directory Assistance

6 See installation definitions for details.

7 OPS will provide a router only through OPS Smart Home.

8 Single Service fee will be applied to all accounts with one type of service effective April 1, 2017.

9 HD/DVR box is substituted for HD box in the ONE Triple and Double bundles

10 Includes music channels and access to Watch TV Everywhere (WTVE)

Section 2. Amendment to Article X of Chapter 28 by adding new Sections 28-507 and 28-508. That Article X of Chapter 28 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Opelika is hereby amended by adding Section 28-507 entitled “Changes to Data Speeds” and Section 28-508 entitled “Changes to Voice Service, to read as follows:

Sec. 28-507. Changes to data speeds.

Data speeds is subject to change. Whenever the Director of Opelika Power Services, with the approval of the Mayor, shall determine that changes in data speeds are desirable, the Director shall have the authority to add, delete and modify data speeds in the packages, tiers and class of data speeds offered to the public.

Sec. 28-508. Changes to voice services.

Voice services is subject to change. Whenever the Director of Opelika Power Services, with the approval of the Mayor, shall determine that changes in voice services are desirable, the Director shall have the authority to add, delete and modify voice services in the packages, tiers and class of voice service offered to the public.

Section 3. Effective data of adjusted rates and charges. The adjusted rates and charges established in Section 28-502 hereby adopted shall become effective for all monthly customer bills rendered after March 1, 2017 beginning with the March 2017 billing cycles.

Section 4. Repealer Clause. All former ordinances or parts thereof conflicting or inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance or the sections hereby adopted are repealed.

Section 5. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any Court of any competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.

Section 6. Construction. If any section, paragraph, sentence or word of this Ordinance or the sections hereby adopted be declared for any reason to be invalid, it is the intent of the City Council that it would have passed all other provisions of this Ordinance and the sections hereby adopted independent of such portion that may be declared invalid.

Section 7. Effective Date. This Ordinance and the sections hereby adopted shall take effect and be enforced immediately upon the adoption and publication as required by law with new rates and charges to be applied to monthly customer bills rendered after March 1, 2017.

Section 8. Publication. The City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause a copy of this Ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 7th day of February, 2017.

/s/ Eddie Smith

PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 8th day of February, 2017.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 8th day of February, 2017.

/s/ Gary Fuller

MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK

