NOTICE OF SALE OF MANUFACTURED HOME:

Please take notice that the abandoned manufactured dwelling described below will be sold in the manner provided in this Notice: 1988 80×14 Palm Harbor Manufactured Home; Vin #NTA117514. The tenant and/or Owner’s name is believed to be Carla Rush. The address and space number where the abandoned manufactured home is located is Lot 110, 500 Webster Road Auburn, Alabama 36832 and the home is described as follows: 1988 80×14 Palm Harbor Manufactured Home; Vin #NTA117514. The sale will take place through private sealed bidding and the park owner, Ridgewood Village Mobile Home Community, is authorized to purchase the manufactured dwelling pursuant to the method of sale described in this notice. All bids must be submitted in writing and received by Ridgewood Village Mobile Home Community on or before 12:00 noon, the 23rd day of February, 2017. The awarding of the manufactured home will be given on or about12:00 noon the 24th day of February 2017. The name and contact information of the person to contact for questions or to inspect the abandoned manufactured home is Wayne Wood at 334-821-2298 or at Ridgewood’s address at 500 Webster Road, Auburn, Alabama 36832.

Legal run 2/15/17 & 2/22/17