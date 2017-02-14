NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on 03/15/2017 at 4:00 pm at the Extra Space Storage facility located at:
1412 Opelika Rd.
Auburn, Al 36830
The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes, and appliances.
Michael Hand
1322 N. Dean Rd. Apt 702
Auburn,AL,36830
Dresser, Power tools, Bins, Bikes, Fishing poles, Boxes
Terinna Melton
Unit #o176
1946 Rosie St.
Auburn,AL,36832
Couch, Chairs, Tv’s, Dresser, Table, Boxes
Tiffany Simmons
Unit # I114
958 Pleasant Ave
Auburn,AL,36832
Fridge, Stove, Bins, Boxes
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Extra Space Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment.
Legal run 2/15/17 & 2/22/17
