NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on 03/15/2017 at 4:00 pm at the Extra Space Storage facility located at:

1412 Opelika Rd.

Auburn, Al 36830

The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes, and appliances.

Michael Hand

1322 N. Dean Rd. Apt 702

Auburn,AL,36830

Dresser, Power tools, Bins, Bikes, Fishing poles, Boxes

Terinna Melton

Unit #o176

1946 Rosie St.

Auburn,AL,36832

Couch, Chairs, Tv’s, Dresser, Table, Boxes

Tiffany Simmons

Unit # I114

958 Pleasant Ave

Auburn,AL,36832

Fridge, Stove, Bins, Boxes

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Extra Space Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment.

Legal run 2/15/17 & 2/22/17