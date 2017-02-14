NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on March 15, 2017 at 3:30 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at:

1242 North Dean Rd.

Auburn, AL. 36830

(334) 501-6046

The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes, electronics, and appliances.

Mark Jones

Unit # 507

122 Lee Rd 16, Auburn, AL, 36830

Washer, dryer, love seat, sofa, and miscellaneous items

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Extra Space Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment.

Legal run 2/15/17 & 2/22/17