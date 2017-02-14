CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers in the Public Works Administrative Building located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

A public hearing on a request by Larry E. Speaks & Associates, Inc., authorized representative for Saucier Investments, LLC, property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of Pride of Pepperell, Phase 2 subdivision consisting of one lot located at 2200 block of First Avenue.

A public hearing on a request by Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for Fletcher Baldwin, property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of Fletcher Baldwin subdivision consisting of 2 lots located at 1003 Staley Street

A public hearing on a request by Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for Lark Associates Inc., property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of Century Park subdivision, Replat Lots 1-4 consisting of one lot located at 1700 block Thomason Drive

A public hearing on a request by Precision Surveying, authorized representative for Wilcox Communities Inc., property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of Hamilton Gables subdivision, addition & redivision of Lots 1-4 consisting of 32 lots accessed at the 3000 block of Hamilton Road.

A public hearing on a request from Allen & Jessie Mae Magbee, property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of the Allen & Jessie Mae Magbee subdivision, consisting of 2 lots accessed at 264 Lee Road 178.

A public hearing on a request by Ledge Nettles, authorized representative for Chul Kim and AGS Holdings, property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of Crooked Creek Industrial Park subdivision consisting of 2 lots accessed at 600 Fox Run Avenue.

A public hearing on a request by William Paulk, property owner, for conditional use approval for a restaurant at 1606 2nd Avenue.

A public hearing on a request by Jeff W. Smith, CEI Engineering, authorized representative for Bill Oldacre, property owner, for conditional use approval for a Firestone Auto Car Store (auto maintenance) accessed at the 2100 block Interstate Drive.

A public hearing on a request by Sing Sing Karaoke LLC, authorized representative for Michael Fimiani, property owner, for conditional use approval for a restaurant at 3794 Pepperell Parkway.

A public hearing on a request by Charlie Edwards, authorized representative for Darryl Saucier, property owner, for conditional use approval for an indoor firing range at the 2400 block First Avenue.

A public hearing on a request by Southside Opelika LLC, property owner, for conditional use approval for nine single family homes and four townhomes at 803/805 Avenue D, 501/503/511/513 South 8th Street, 802 Avenue E.

A public hearing on a request by Luis Cribb P.E., authorized representative for Cory S. Marmaduke, property owner, for conditional use approval for a Subway restaurant at 2101 Frederick Road

A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on the request by The Curtis House LLC, property owner, Jeremy Gray, managing member of The Curtis House LLC, to rezone one 16,000 square foot lot located at 125 Jeter Avenue from an

R-4 zoning district to an I-1 zoning district

A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on the request by Tree Designation LLC, C. Kyle Ingalls, property owner, president of Tree Designation LLC, to rezone 24.2 acres located at 95 Orr Avenue from an M-1, GC zoning district to an C-3, GC zoning district

The following other agenda items are included for review at the February 28th Planning Commission meeting:

An Amendment to the Future Land Use Map at 125 Jeter Avenue for a 16,000 square foot lot from a medium density residential land use to Institutional land use

Amendment to the Future Land Use Map at 95 Orr Avenue for a 24.2 acre area from a public manufacturing land use to a general commercial land use

A petition from adjacent property owners requesting the City Council to vacate Scott Circle as shown on the Dista-Case Acres subdiviosn plat, a copy recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 27 in the office of the Probate of Lee County, Alabama. The Planning Commission provides a recommendation to City Council.

Discuss excluding balloons as “wind activated signage” as provided in Section 9.4 Prohibited Signs

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact Lisa McLeod, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5132 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

