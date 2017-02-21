Lions Club to hold Pancake Jamboree March 4

Special to the

The annual Lions Club Pancake Jamboree is scheduled for March 4 at the Opelika Middle School Cafeteria on Denson Drive. Tickets are $5 each, and breakfast will be served from 6-11 a.m.

The annual event allows the Lions Club to raise the funding needed to support various sight preservation projects that provide aid for people with visual disabilities. All net proceeds, as well as proceeds and funds from other projects, are used to support the cause.

With the funds raised from the Jamboree, the Lions support “Alabama Lions Sight.” This organization uses funds to provide optical services, including surgery, to people who could not otherwise receive the care they need.

The other money raised from the event are used to pay for local eye exams and glasses for people who meet certain criteria as set forth by the Department of Human Resources; to support organizations that provide guide dogs to the blind; as a donation to Camp Seale Harris, a camp for children with diabetes and their parents; and to support Miracle Field, a specifically designed field in Opelika that gives children who have physical and mental disabilities the opportunity to play baseball.

The Opelika Lions Club encourages community members to come out the morning of March 4 and help make this year’s Pancake Jamboree a success.