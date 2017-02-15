Bush Road Project nearing completion

Gateway Drive, Frederick Road traffic signals to be synchronized

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

Heavy traffic along Gateway Drive and Frederick Road should soon be alleviated thanks to the completion of the Bush Road Project that will include a new traffic signal and the retiming of existing signals. As a part of the project, the Opelika City Council approved a resolution entering into an agreement with Calyx Engineers and Consultants at its regular meeting last Tuesday. According to the resolution, the engineering firm will generate traffic counts, analyze the existing timing and function of the signals and design and implement the proper signal timing that will coordinate all the traffic signals on Gateway Drive and Frederick Road. As a part of the project that was approved by the council early last year, a traffic signal and access road from Gateway Drive to Corporate Drive, as well as a connector road from the access road to the T.K. Davis Justice Center is still under construction. Opelika’s city engineer Scott Parker said the project has been delayed, but expects it to be completed after another month.

Last week’s city council meeting also featured the recognition of various Opelika citizens. Conner Pruitt, Jacob Foxe and the Opelika High School Theatre Society were recognized by Mayor Gary Fuller and the city council.

Pruitt, a junior at Opelika High School, recently won his third consecutive AHSAA state diving championship. “Not only are you an experienced winner, you set a new state diving record and you undoubtedly have a great future ahead of you,” Fuller said. “You have brought much recognition to Opelika High School and our community.”

Fresh off its “Best in Show” win at the Walter Trumbauer Secondary Theatre Festival, Fuller also recognized the Opelika High School Theatre Society and its director Revel Gholston. The troupe is raising funds to compete in Lexington, Ky. for a national title. As a surprise, Fuller proclaimed Feb. 7 “Revel Gholston Day” in Opelika.

Fuller also recognized Jacob Foxe as the Opelika Police Department Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2016. The 23-year-old officer has been with the OPD since March 2016 and this is his first time being selected as Officer of the Quarter.

In other news the council also:

-approved a request by Prayer Force United for Walk on March 18

-approved a request for a 5k walk/run by Make your Move on May 13.

-approved an appropriation contract with the Child Advocacy Center.

-approved the purchase of two 2017 Ford police interceptors AWD utility vehicles for the police department.

-reappointed Raven Harvis to the Board of Zoning Adjustments with a term expiring Feb. 2020.

-entered into an agreement with Montgomery-based Bloom Group, Inc. The lobbying firm will be working to help the city with a piece of legislation that would allow Opelika Power Services to offer its fiber internet services throughout Lee County.