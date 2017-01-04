Opelika High School Theatre Society to open season Friday with ‘A Year with Frog and Toad’

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Opelika High School Theatre Society will open up its 2017 season Friday with their take on the hit children’s musical, “A Year with Frog and Toad.”

The musical, based on Arnold Lobel’s children’s book series by the same name, showcases the lives of protagonists Frog and Toad during the course of a year, and their adventures in the forest.

“A Year with Frog and Toad” first premiered in August 2002, and has been performed in theatres nationwide, receiving critical acclaim from fans and experts alike.

The dates for the OHTS’s performances of the musical are Jan. 6 – 12, with all shows starting at 7 p.m., except the Jan. 8 show, which will begin at 3 p.m. The shows will be held at the Opelika Performing Arts Center, located at 1700 LaFayette Parkway. Tickets can be purchased at the door: $10 for adults, $7 for children, and $5 for children 10 and younger. For more information, call (334) 745-9715.