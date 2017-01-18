OHTS wins ‘Best in Show’, raising money for national competition

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

Fresh off its “Best-in-Show” performance of the musical “Children of Eden” at last month’s state Walter Trumbauer Competition in Florence, Ala., the Opelika High School Theatre Society has its eyes set on a national title. They are looking to take their talents to Lexington, Ky., for the Southeastern Theatre Conference competitions in March.

In order to cover the cost of the trip, OHTS will be hosting two nights of fundraising shows this Friday and Saturday, which theatre director Revel Gholston says will be chock full of fun for its audiences.

“I hope that people have the awareness of how hard our kids are willing to work and how hard our moms and other members are willing to help out. I just hope people come out and see that there’s a large support for the arts, and that art can also support art,” Gholston said. “It’s going to be a couple of fun nights … and even if you’re not into the music or the theatre, all the proceeds are going to help the kids and helping us fund their trip and dreams.”

Friday night’s show will feature a concert from the locally known music act Route 66, as well as a guest performance from Justin Rivers, a fourth-season contestant on The Voice. On Saturday night, there will be an all-star alumni showcase, which will bring back beloved former theatre members performing songs from plays like Les Miserables and Beauty and the Beast, as well as a dessert reception that will be held after the performance.

Both shows will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, and will be held at the Opelika Performing Arts Center, located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway. Those only interested in attending Friday’s show can pay $10 at the door, or for those interested in attending both, tickets can be purchased in advance at Victory Designs or O Town Ice Cream, or at the door for $25. For more information, email ohts@opelikaschools.org.