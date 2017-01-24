Obituaries: Za’Kyhia Core

Za’Kyhia Core

Funeral services for Za’Kyhia Core, 11, of Opelika, AL were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2017, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Clifford E. Jones officiated.

Za’Kyhia, who passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the East Alabama Medical Center Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born October 11, 2005 in Lee County, Alabama. Za’Kyhia was a 5th grade student at Northside Intermediate School. She enjoyed playing basketball, singing, dancing, watching YouTube & the Disney Channel and was a former Little League Football Cheerleader for the Falcons.

Public viewing was Thursday, January 19, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Za’Kyhia laid in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include: parents, Felisha Core of Opelika, AL and Roydrell Lawson of Auburn, AL; a sister, Keiyonna Core of Opelika, AL; a brother, Bryson Core of Opelika, AL; grandparents, Valerie Core of Opelika, AL, Sylvester Ray of Beulah, AL, O’Neal Lawson of Columbus, GA and Roy Lawson of Opelika, AL; great-grandparents, Lola Mae Core and James Core of Lanett, AL; seven aunts, Yolanda (Marchelous) Boyd, Jr. of Ft. Myers, FL, Twanna Core, Victoria Core of Opelika, AL, Matilda Newsome, Marilyn Newsome, Angela Newsome of Elizabeth Town, KY and LaShunda Lumdford of Opelika, AL; five uncles, Jonathan Core, Jarvis Core, Maurice Lumdford of Opelika, AL, Cortez Lawson and Michael Newsome of Radcliff, KY; a host of cousins and friends.