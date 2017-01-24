Obituaries: Atira Core

Atira Core

Funeral service for Atira Core, 7, of Opelika, AL, was at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 20, 2017, at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 650 Jeter Avenue, Opelika, AL with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Clifford E. Jones officiated.

Atira, who passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born July 20, 2009 in Lee County, Alabama. Atira was a 2nd grade student at Southview Primary School. She like her older sister Za’Kyhia, enjoyed dancing, singing, riding her bicycle, watching YouTube and Sponge Bob, her favorite color was pink.

Public viewing was Thursday, January 19, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Atira laid in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include: parents, Felisha Core and Christopher Jackson both of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Keiyonna Core and Quanesha Jackason both of Opelika, AL; one brother, Bryson Core of Opelika, AL; grandparents, Valerie Core of Opelika, AL and Sylvester Ray of Beulah, AL; great-grandparents, Lola Mae Core and James Core both of Lanett, AL; eight aunts, Yolanda (Machelous) Boyd, Jr. of Ft. Myers, FL, Twanna Core, Victoria Core, Mable (Bobby) Farrow, Jackie (Willie) Lockhart, Valerie (Alfonzo) Finley, April Carr all of Opelika, AL and Veronica Foster of Loachapoka, AL; six uncles, Jonathan Core, Jarvis Core, David Jackson, Chad (Jameka) Jackson, Johnny Jackson all of Opelika, AL and Lee James (Tera) Jackson, Jr. of Waverly, AL; a host of cousins and friends.