NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. _____

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcels of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcels from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

(a) From a C-2, GC District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Overlay District) to a C-3, GC District (General Commercial, Gateway Corridor Overlay District), the parcels of land hereinafter described:

PARCEL ONE

Commencing at the South Corner of the rectangle formed by the intersection of Second Avenue and Third Street, and run thence in a Southwesterly direction along the Southeasterly margin of Second Avenue 100 feet; run thence in a Southeasterly direction, parallel to Third Street for a distance of 120 feet; run thence in a Northeasterly direction parallel to Second Avenue for a distance of 100 feet, more or less, to the Southwesterly margin of Third Street; run thence in a Northwesterly direction along the Southwesterly margin of Third Street for a distance of 120 feet to the point of beginning. Being a part of Lot 3-A of Block 37 as shown by Totten’s Official Real Estate Map of Opelika, Alabama, 1930.

PARCEL TWO

One lot in the City of Opelika, in Lee County, Alabama, containing one-half acre, more or less, more particularly described as follows: The Southwest half of Lot No. Three (3) in Block Thirty-Seven (37), according to the Grant Survey, said Southwest half of Lot Three (3) being described as follows: Beginning at a point on the Southeast side of Second Avenue, 100 feet Southwesterly from the South corner of the rectangle formed by the intersection of Second Avenue and Third Street, and running thence Southwesterly, along the said Southeast side of Second Avenue, a distance of 100 feet; thence in a Southeasterly direction, at right angles, to said Second Avenue and parallel with said Third Street, 190 feet; thence in a Northeasterly direction, at right angles with said Third Street and parallel with Second Avenue, a distance of 100 feet; thence in a Northwesterly direction, at right angles with said Second Avenue and parallel with said Third Street, a distance of 190 feet to the beginning point, together with all improvements and fixtures situated thereon. The lot hereby conveyed fronts 100 feet on Second Avenue and runs back of uniform width, a distance of 190 feet, together with all improvements and fixtures situated thereon.

The above-described parcels of land are further described as 305 Second Avenue, Opelika, Alabama.

(b) From a C-3, GC District (General Commercial, Gateway Corridor Overlay District) to a C-2, GC District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Overlay District), the parcel of land herein described:

Commence at the point where the Southeast margin of Second Avenue in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama intersects the Northeast margin of Third Street, both public streets in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, which is the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run South 41°33’ East for 108.95 feet; thence run North 48°27’ East for 90.0 feet to the Westerly side of the property described as tract two in that certain warranty deed from I. J. Scott, Sr., and Frances M. Scott of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate in Deed Volume 1014 at Page 95; run thence North 41°33’ West for 108.95 feet to the Southeast margin of Second Avenue; run thence South 48°27’ West along the Southeast margin of Second Avenue for 90.0 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above-described parcel of land is further described as 215 Second Avenue, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

WITNESS my hand this the 11th day of January, 2017.

/s/ R. G. Shuman

CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal run 1/11/17