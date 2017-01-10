NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 204 S. 7th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. ____

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a M-1 District (Industrial District) to a R-4 District (Medium Density Residential District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

A parcel of land lying in Section 7, Township 19 North, Range 27 East in Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, said parcel being more particularly described as follows: From the intersection of the Northwest line of First Avenue with the Northeast line of 14th Street, run thence North 46°01’35” East along the Northwest line of First Avenue for 102.19 feet to the point of beginning; FROM THIS POINT OF BEGINNING, run thence North 45 degrees West for 188.02 feet to a point on the Southeasterly margin of a twenty foot alley; thence North 44°44’22” East along the Southeasterly margin of said alley for 100.22 feet; thence South 44°55’35” East for 190.02 feet to the Northwest margin of First Avenue; thence along the Northwest margin of said street, South 45°54’59” West for 99.99 feet to the point of beginning. This parcel of land is also known as Lot 1-B of Block 23 of Totten’s Real Estate Map of the City of Opelika, Alabama.

The above-described parcel of land is further described as 1310 First Avenue.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

WITNESS my hand this the 11th day of January, 2017.

/s/ R. G. Shuman CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

