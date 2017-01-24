STATE OF ALABAMA
CASE NO:2017-A-17
LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
ESTATE OF GLORIA PATTERSON BOWMAN, DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said Gloria Patterson Bowman, deceased, having been granted to Shayne M. Bowman this 17th day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by the law or the same will barred.
Shayne M. Bowman, Personal Representative
Legal run 1/25/17, 2/1/17, & 2/8/2017
