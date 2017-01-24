STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO:2017-A-17

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF GLORIA PATTERSON BOWMAN, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Gloria Patterson Bowman, deceased, having been granted to Shayne M. Bowman this 17th day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by the law or the same will barred.

Shayne M. Bowman, Personal Representative

Legal run 1/25/17, 2/1/17, & 2/8/2017