Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar named best Alabama milkshake

Special to the

Opelika Observer

We all scream for ice cream, but blend it with fresh milk and sugary syrups, and we go crazy over that magical concoction.

For love of milkshakes, the “Simply Southern TV” crew set out to find the best one in Alabama through an open Facebook contest. Of eight restaurants nominated from across the state, Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar in Opelika was crowned the master of milkshakes in Alabama.

Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar opened in 1952 with a menu featuring hot dogs, chili dogs, milkshakes and ice cream. For almost 65 years, it’s been owned by three generations of the same family, and the menu hasn’t changed.

“It’s awesome and such a blessing to win Alabama’s Best Milkshake,” said Rhonda Boothe, who owns Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar with her husband, Bob. “This business is historical. My grandmother worked hard here all those years, as well as my mom, so it’s a tremendous honor. We’re thankful to have support from the community. We’ve satisfied a lot of smiling faces that come up to our window.”

Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar offers traditional milkshake flavors including chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, but the restaurant also sells more unique shakes such as pineapple, cherry, orange, caramel and hot fudge. Longtime customers said the milkshakes, which are made with whole milk and real fruit, taste even better when paired with the famous Mrs. Story’s footlong chili cheese dogs.

“The shakes are great by themselves, but when you put it together with the chili dog, it’s just a great dining experience,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, who prefers a vanilla shake with his chili cheese dog. “I’ve been a customer of theirs for over 30 years, and I’m not surprised to see them recognized in such a special way.”

As the winner, Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar received a plaque and $300. Prizes were sponsored by American Dairy Association (ADA) of Alabama and the Southeast United Dairy Industry Association (SUDIA).

In a “Best of the Best” contest, SUDIA representatives and Simply Southern TV staff voted Mrs. Story’s chocolate walnut milkshake as their favorite.

“There’s no milkshake I wouldn’t like, but a combination of ice cream, chocolate and nuts will always go to the top of the list, and the chocolate walnut shake certainly didn’t disappoint,” said Cusseta dairy farmer Darrell Rankins, who represented SUDIA.

The must-try milkshake mainstay is located on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. The Boothe’s son, Blake, will soon be the fourth-generation in the family to own Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar.

While in Opelika, make it a two-milkshake day by stopping at O Town Ice Cream, which came in fifth in the contest.

Want to visit the remaining six nominated restaurants? Be ready to drive all over the state.

Start in northwest Alabama with second-place winner Cardinal Drive-In in Moulton. As you head south, stop in at Birmingham’s Hamburger Heaven, eighth place; Clanton’s Peach Park, fourth place; and Chappy’s in Montgomery, sixth place. Round out the milkshake tour with third-place winner Mel’s Dairy Dream in Monroeville and seventh-place finisher Burris Farm Market in Loxley.

Simply Southern TV hosted the Alabama’s Best Milkshake contest on its Facebook page. Simply Southern TV is sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation and Alabama Farmers Cooperative. Find more information at SimplySouthernTV.net.