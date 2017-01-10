IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: PEGGY J. TAYLOR

An Adult in need of a Conservator, Case No. 2015-B-166

NOTICE OF PARTIAL SETTLEMENT

Notice is hereby given that Marlo Hornsby, Conservator of Peggy J. Taylor, an incapacitated person, has filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, her accounts, vouchers and statements for a Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Peggy J. Taylor covering the period from November 17, 2015 to November 15, 2016. A hearing has been set for the 9th day of February 2017, at 10:00 a.m., Central Time, in the Court Room of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Done this the 4th day of January 2017.

Bill English

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

