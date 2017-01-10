Auto Draft

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of JAMES A. SASSER, Deceased

Case No. 2016-B-250

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sarah L. Sasser, as Executrix of the Estate of James A. Sasser, deceased on the 3rd day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same will be barred.

s/ Sarah L. Sasser

Executrix of the Estate of James A. Sasser, deceased.

Legal run 1/11/17, 1/18/17 & 1/25/17