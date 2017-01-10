Auto Draft

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: The Estate of JAMES A. SASSER, Deceased
Case No. 2016-B-250
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Sarah L. Sasser, as Executrix of the Estate of James A. Sasser, deceased on the 3rd day of January, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same will be barred.
s/ Sarah L. Sasser
Executrix of the Estate of James A. Sasser, deceased.
Legal run 1/11/17, 1/18/17 & 1/25/17
