162
Legal Notice

Communities Served:
Beulah, AL
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP
Effective on or after February 7, 2017, the following channels will be repositioned from Digi Tier 1 to Digi Tier 2:
-American Heroes Channel, channels 83, 154, 751
-Destination America, channels 167, 773
– Discovery Family, channels 75, 124, 768
-Science Channel, channels 151, 739
For a complete channel lineup, visit spectrum.com/channels.
To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/ProgrammingNotices.
Legal run 1/4/17

