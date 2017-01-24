NOTICE PRINTED IN OPELIKA OBSERVER

DISSOLUTION OF CORPORATION

In accordance with 10-2B-14.07 of the Code of Alabama, notice is hereby given that Langcourt, Inc., was dissolved on November 29, 2016. Any persons with claims against the corporation should send written notice to Geoff Slater, 1820 East University Dr., Auburn, AL 36830. Such claim should set forth the name of the claimant, the address and telephone number of the claimant, the nature of the claim, including, but not limited to, all facts supporting your claim and the date such claim arose. Any claim against the Corporation will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice.

Legal run 1/25/17