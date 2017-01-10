CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers in the Public Works Administrative Building located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

A public hearing on a request by Brandon Bolt, authorized representative for Beshears Inc., property owner, for preliminary and final plat approval of East Park subdivision, A Re-Division of Parcel A-4, consisting of 2 lots located at 1809 Columbus Parkway.

A submission from Joe W. Waid, Jr, authorized representative and manager of Wyndham Properties LLC., property owner, to ratify an administrative plat called Wyndham Industrial Park subdivision, Third Revision of Lot 2, consisting of 2 lots accessed from Wyndham Industrial Boulevard.

A public hearing on a request by Jihad Abdullah & Gisela Campos, property owners, for conditional use approval for an income tax office at 1211 Magnolia Street.

A public hearing on a request by Sing Sing Karaoke LLC, authorized representative for Saugahatchee Square LLC., property owners, for conditional use approval for a lounge (also called bar/nightclub) at 3794 Pepperell Parkway, Suite A

A public hearing on a request by Lark Associates, Inc., authorized representative for Land and Timber LLC., property owners, for conditional use approval for a Child daycare center at 1700 block of Thomason Drive

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact Lisa McLeod, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5132 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability. PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal run 1/11/17