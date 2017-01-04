Benefit concert against domestic violence to be held at Bottling Plant Event Center Jan. 14

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Bottling Plant Event Center in downtown Opelika will host a benefit concert against domestic violence Saturday night. Called “Stronger than Before,” it will feature music from local artists and guest speaker Jock McKissic, an Opelika-born actor and former Clemson University football player.

Money raised from the event will be donated to the Domestic Violence Intervention Center in Auburn, which serves as a shelter for women and children in need in Lee, Chambers, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa Counties.

Event organizer and Beulah-based Christian pop singer Kady Rain said she hopes that people enjoy not only a great night of music and powerful message, but come away more educated on the symptoms and dangers of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence isn’t just physical, it can even be spiritual. I had friends in high school who were raped, as well as family members who are dealing with what happened,” Rain said. “I know how it feels to have someone talk horrible to you, and you just have to take it, and can’t do anything about it. I hope that people come away knowing from this knowing that domestic violence is far more than physical … it will happen in a lot of ways.”

Tickets are available for $10 at the door or the Praise 88.7 radio station, located at 2101 Executive Park Dr. For more information, visit Rain’s Facebook page, or email kadyrainmusic@gmail.com.