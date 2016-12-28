Planning Commission announces changes

By Morgan Bryce

The Opelika Planning Commission announced major staff changes during its final meeting of the year last Tuesday.

Departing Planning Department Director Jerry Kelley will retire Dec. 31, and will be replaced in January by Matt Mosely, who previously served as the planning director for the city of Pike Road, Ala. The commission also welcomed its newest member, Dale Vaughn, who replaces longtime chairman Keith Pridgen.

In other action the commission:

– amended zoning ordinances regarding housing regulations

– approved preliminary and final plats for lots in the Ketchum-Hughley, Towne-Lakes, Raintree and Village at Hamilton Lakes subdivisions

– approved an administrative plat for two lots at the Village at Hamilton Lakes SD and condominiums

– approved a minor change in the Wyndham PUD master plan, to add the church found at 3001 Wyndham Industrial Blvd. as a designated use instead of an office use

– granted a conditional use request for the PUD plan at 3001 Wyndham Industrial Blvd.

– granted a conditional use request to the owner of the office at 45 Samford Ave., providing there is no storage of equipment or materials in lot

– granted a conditional use request for condominiums at 410 Geneva St.

– granted a conditional use request for the storage of exterior materials at Outback Steakhouse, located at 2115 Pepperell Parkway

– granted a conditional use request for the PUD plan of a new Cook Out Restaurant location at the Tiger Town shopping center, next to Steak ‘N Shake.

– approved a rezoning of land owned by Anderson Properties at 301 2nd Ave. and 215 2nd Ave, and 1310 1st Ave.

– approved a deletion of one lot in the Northbrook SD on Northbrook Drive.