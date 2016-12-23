IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY JAMES DUPREE, Deceased

Case No. 2016-A-180

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Kathy Riddle Dupree as Personal Representative of the Estate of Timothy James Dupree, deceased, on May 12, 2016, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Kathy Riddle Dupree

Personal Representative of the the Estate of Timothy James Dupree, deceased.

Legal run 12/28/16, 1/4/16 & 1/11/16