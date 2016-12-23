IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY,ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of

Inez Griffin, Deceased NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATION TO BE PUBLISHED

Letters of Administration on said deceased having been granted to CECIL LAMAR GRIFFIN, Administrator on this the 19th day of December, 2016, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. BY: James E. Hall, Attorney for Administrator.

