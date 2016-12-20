Library to temporarily close, undergo renovations

By Morgan Bryce
Staff Reporter
Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library will be closed for renovations Jan. 2 – 15, according to a press release from the city.
Library Director Rosanna McGinnis said that the renovations include a new coat of paint and carpeting for the main level of the building.
“We anticipate that all work will be completed during our closure and we will reopen at 9 a.m. on Jan. 16. There should be no impact on patrons after we reopen,” McGinnis said.
McGinnis wants to assure patrons that despite the library’s two-week closure, certain online services can still be accessed.
Below is the list of services still available according to the release:
– The Alabama Virtual Library, an online database that has magazine, journal and newspaper articles for research, and is accessible to all students, teachers and citizens of Alabama.
– Career Transitions, an online resource that assists job seekers in creating resumes and cover letters, as well as interview practice.
– The Chilton Library, an online resource with detailed information on vehicle maintenance and repairs.
– Mango Languages, a language-learning software that teaches practical conversation words and skills for more than 70 different languages.
– OverDrive, an online collection of free eBooks, audiobooks and other digitalized resources available by possessing a card from the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library.
– Universal Class Online, a software program that offers continuing education units for more than 500 online self-paced and instructor-led courses.
– Zinio Digital Magazines, a program which offers complete access to digital editions of popular magazines.
– Comics Plus, an archive of digital graphic novels and comic books.
For more information, call (334) 705-5380.