Chiefs win first play-off game, 58-18

By Fred Woods

Editor

The Opelika Chiefs handed the out-manned Tallahassee Wolves a 58-18 thumping in an APDFL American Conference first round play-off game Saturday night at Bobcat Stadium in Beulah. The Chiefs’ win sets up a second round game with the West Alabama Warriors next Saturday, June 11, at Bobcat Stadium. The Warriors, 18-14 winners over the Tri-Cities Generals in their first round game, are from the Tuscaloosa area.

On Saturday night the Chiefs were clicking on offense and defense in the first half as reflected in the 46-6 halftime score. The offense was balanced with three of the Chiefs’ scores coming on the ground and three through the air. As usual, Latrell Sprewell picked up most of the rushing yardage, including the first two scores.

The game got a little sloppy in the second half, but Chiefs quarterback Kyle Caldwell expanded his repertoire to field goal kicker with a couple of 35-yarders. Caldwell had already taken over the kick-off duties, consistently putting the ball in the end zone.

The Chiefs, one of Opelika’s best kept secrets, have consistently played good to outstanding football this season, as reflected by their current 11-0 record.

Football fans, support your hometown team and see some good football in the process. Opelika Chiefs vs. West Alabama Warriors. Saturday night, June 11, at Bobcat Stadium, Beulah High School. Kick-off at 7 p.m. (CDT). See you there!